Flint mayor, city council at disagreement over ARPA funds

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – There are conflicting views on how the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds allocated to Flint should be utilized.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is calling for Flint City Council to bundle over $30 million of funding in ARPA funds, claiming the city council has taken too long to pass the budgets due to their ongoing -- and very public -- disagreements.

“Right now, we thought it would be expedient to put it up in one package. All of the things they said yes to in 2022, this is their budget that they passed, so this is nothing new to them,” Neeley said.

Flint Councilwoman Tonya Burns disagrees.

“In my opinion, this process is completely non-transparent, and residents should be mad. Residents should be upset,” she said.

Neeley proposed the remaining $31.6 million be bundled together so that they can get the best bang for their buck.

“If we’re able to spend this money, we have the opportunity to get more dollars as a byproduct of spending it by the end of this year,” Neeley said. “We’ve done great things like demolition packages, packages for road repair and economic development, water assistance programs that we have already executed upon. Those are the things that we have done here from the administrative offices. But now the city council has to step up and do their job.”

Neeley said the money would also be used for things like sidewalk repairs, surveillance cameras, and crime interruption, which are all things that the residents have asked for.

However, Burns said city council only found out about the proposal an hour before Wednesday night’s meeting.

“And that to me is just not a good vetting process. Rolling it in, putting them in, bundling them. It’s an easy way to slip things in that normally, through our normal vetting process, we would not pass or have time to look at it and have healthy debate and go over it,” she said.

Moreover, she said the proposal suggests funds be allocated to unnamed organizations. Neeley said that’s not true.

“There’s no part of anything that we put a resolution up with no name or no description about what it would be. That’s just not true. If that’s the case, they should make amendments to remove that and pass the part that they agree with,” he said.

The proposal is heading to special affairs and will be discussed further at the next meeting.

