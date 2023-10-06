Flint school board votes to close several district buildings

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A special Flint school board meeting was held Thursday night with a focus on discussing the future of school buildings.

“We know that we need to talk to our school community. We need to talk to the community about how buildings are going to be repurposed,” said Flint Community Schools Superintendent Kevelin Jones.

Right-sizing and restructuring are on the minds of Flint school board members, all with the hopes of bringing more money and resources to their students and staff.

“You don’t want to run 11 school buildings when you don’t, you don’t have those buildings full,” Jones said.

In what was described as a sobering moment, the school board voted on a plan of action Thursday, Oct. 5 leading up to the closures. The board voted yes to a three-year phase approach that will see one district building closed down for the 2024-2025 school year, two for the 2025-2026 school year, and one more building following the next year.

“We need to look at this as Flint making positive change,” Jones said.

He said the district isn’t running at peak performance and condensing schools to more appropriately fit their actual class sizes would allow for budget and resources to be utilized in more beneficial ways.

“This is necessary,” he said. “We have 2,800 scholars in our district currently. This is just not about closing a school building down. This is about thinking about the future of Flint.”

This is something that Teachers Union President Karen Christian believes is in the right direction of benefiting all.

“We have several buildings that have vacancies or a lot of guest teachers in them instead of having certified teachers. So, as to closing buildings, it’ll bring in teachers to other buildings to make it so that we’re right-sizing so that we have the right number of teachers in buildings as well as students in buildings.”

The school board also voted on some of the buildings that would be closed, voting yes for Pierce Elementary School and Neithercut Elementary Schools. The board is hoping to have a complete idea of what buildings will be closing sooner rather than later.

“We’re re-energizing, we’re renovating, and we’re re-building, and we have an awesome opportunity with the dollars that were given to us in ARPA funds and partners that are willing to come in and work with Flint,” Jones said.

The school board did not vote in favor of closing Eisenhower Elementary or the district’s current administration building.

There are also talks of building a new high school.

