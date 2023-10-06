FNL Forecasts: Week 7

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Week 7 of high school football has arrived, this week around with more typical fall weather. A strong cold front that has passed through Michigan will keep temperatures in the 50s for all of tonight’s games (most kicking off around 57 degrees) with a breezy west southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Make sure to bring a few layers or a blanket with you, as well as a poncho or umbrella as a few scattered showers will be around this evening. The Game of the Week is Ubly at Sandusky!

Game of the Week: Ubly @ Sandusky (WNEM)

Flint-CA @ Davison (WNEM)

Caro @ Reese (WNEM)

Clio @ Corunna (WNEM)

Laker @ Cass City (WNEM)

Linden @ Kearsley (WNEM)

Ithaca @ Saginaw MLS (WNEM)

Alma @ Swan Valley (WNEM)

Heritage @ Midland Dow (WNEM)

Millington @ Bullock Creek (WNEM)

Freeland @ Frankenmuth (WNEM)

Marlette @ Bad Axe (WNEM)

Grand Blanc @ Saginaw United (WNEM)

