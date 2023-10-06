FNL Forecasts: Week 7
Published: Oct. 6, 2023
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Week 7 of high school football has arrived, this week around with more typical fall weather. A strong cold front that has passed through Michigan will keep temperatures in the 50s for all of tonight’s games (most kicking off around 57 degrees) with a breezy west southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Make sure to bring a few layers or a blanket with you, as well as a poncho or umbrella as a few scattered showers will be around this evening. The Game of the Week is Ubly at Sandusky!
