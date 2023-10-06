FNL Forecasts: Week 7

By Mathieu Mondro
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Week 7 of high school football has arrived, this week around with more typical fall weather. A strong cold front that has passed through Michigan will keep temperatures in the 50s for all of tonight’s games (most kicking off around 57 degrees) with a breezy west southwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Make sure to bring a few layers or a blanket with you, as well as a poncho or umbrella as a few scattered showers will be around this evening. The Game of the Week is Ubly at Sandusky!

Game of the Week: Ubly @ Sandusky
Game of the Week: Ubly @ Sandusky(WNEM)
Flint-CA @ Davison
Flint-CA @ Davison(WNEM)
Caro @ Reese
Caro @ Reese(WNEM)
Clio @ Corunna
Clio @ Corunna(WNEM)
Laker @ Cass City
Laker @ Cass City(WNEM)
Linden @ Kearsley
Linden @ Kearsley(WNEM)
Ithaca @ Saginaw MLS
Ithaca @ Saginaw MLS(WNEM)
Alma @ Swan Valley
Alma @ Swan Valley(WNEM)
Heritage @ Midland Dow
Heritage @ Midland Dow(WNEM)
Millington @ Bullock Creek
Millington @ Bullock Creek(WNEM)
Freeland @ Frankenmuth
Freeland @ Frankenmuth(WNEM)
Marlette @ Bad Axe
Marlette @ Bad Axe(WNEM)
Grand Blanc @ Saginaw United
Grand Blanc @ Saginaw United(WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Crash on I-75
I-75 reopened after crash in Genesee Co.
Power outage as of 2 p.m.
Power outage reported in Gratiot Co.
Generic police lights
Bay City, Saginaw residents arrested following high-speed chase in Traverse City
McLaren Health Care reports ransomware attack

Latest News

Big Ten announces conference opponents from 2024 to 2028
Grand Blanc takes down Midland DOW in volleyball
Game of the Week preview, week 7: Sandusky Wolves
The seventh TV5 Game of the Week is just a day away and the Sandusky Wolves will be taking on...
Game of the Week preview, week 7: Sandusky Wolves