Friday, Oct. 6, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday! We’re so happy it’s almost to the weekend and we’re getting some fall flavors and weather. Before you get dressed for the day, here are five things you need to know.

1. We expect to learn if the UAW will expand its strike against the Big Three. President Shawn Fain planned to address workers at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. It’s a departure from previous Friday announcements, which came at 10 a.m. before strikes expanded twice at noon.

2. Saginaw Township Community Schools named its new superintendent, Jamie Kraatz. She’s served as director of learning, curriculum, instruction and assessment at the district since 2019. She will take over as superintendent Jan. 1.

3. Flint School Board voted Thursday to close unused buildings. It’s a three-year phase approach, one building will close down for the 2024-2025 school year, two for the 2025-2026 school year, and another for the year after.

4. Northbound Washington Avenue/M-13 in Downtown Saginaw should reopen today after work to repair the I-675 overpass. It was damaged in late August when support beams were hit by an excavator being pulled by MDOT.

5. The Tuscola County Pumpkin Festival is back! Festivities began Thursday with the crowing of the pumpkin prince and princess and more fun is scheduled. The theme this year is “Rockin’ Around the Pumpkin Patch.” There’s a classic car show, arts and crafts, pumpkins and a baby contest and more. It goes through Sunday, Oct. 8.

