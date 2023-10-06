Friday, Oct. 6, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Friday! We’re so happy it’s almost to the weekend and we’re getting some fall flavors and weather. Before you get dressed for the day, here are five things you need to know.

1. We expect to learn if the UAW will expand its strike against the Big Three. President Shawn Fain planned to address workers at 2 p.m. on Facebook Live. It’s a departure from previous Friday announcements, which came at 10 a.m. before strikes expanded twice at noon.

2. Saginaw Township Community Schools named its new superintendent, Jamie Kraatz. She’s served as director of learning, curriculum, instruction and assessment at the district since 2019. She will take over as superintendent Jan. 1.

3. Flint School Board voted Thursday to close unused buildings. It’s a three-year phase approach, one building will close down for the 2024-2025 school year, two for the 2025-2026 school year, and another for the year after.

4. Northbound Washington Avenue/M-13 in Downtown Saginaw should reopen today after work to repair the I-675 overpass. It was damaged in late August when support beams were hit by an excavator being pulled by MDOT.

5. The Tuscola County Pumpkin Festival is back! Festivities began Thursday with the crowing of the pumpkin prince and princess and more fun is scheduled. The theme this year is “Rockin’ Around the Pumpkin Patch.” There’s a classic car show, arts and crafts, pumpkins and a baby contest and more. It goes through Sunday, Oct. 8.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Crash on I-75
I-75 reopened after crash in Genesee Co.
Power outage as of 2 p.m.
Power outage reported in Gratiot Co.
Generic police lights
Bay City, Saginaw residents arrested following high-speed chase in Traverse City
McLaren Health Care reports ransomware attack

Latest News

Junior Senior High School in Coleman, Michigan.
No water at Coleman Jr/Sr High School, district closed Friday
The bus expanded screening services to more regional communities
Ascension’s mobile mammography bus expanding services
U of M and MSU
Grand Blanc volleyball