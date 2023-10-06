‘Get to da choppa!’: MyFlight Tours offering fall color tours

By Anna Kathman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - New helicopter tours are offering a chance for mid-Michigan residents to embark on a thrilling fall color journey.

Bay City residents may notice an increase in air traffic starting Friday, Oct. 6 when MyFlight Tours start to use the James Clements Airport for fall color fun.

The experience has limited dates:

  • Oct. 6, 7, 8
  • Oct. 13, 14, 15

There are several ways locals and tourists can experience the stunning landscape.

MyFlight Tours is offering several tour options. The Bay City Quick Hop is “perfect” for first time flyers or a fall family outing. The $40 tour showcases the Saginaw River and South Saginaw.

The Bay City Bay Tour is for “thrill-seekers.” The $80 experience will show off the Saginaw River, Saginaw Bay, Downtown Bay City, Uptown Bay City, Middle Ground Island, and the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

To book a tour, call 1-844-644-3541.

