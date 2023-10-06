Jury finds man guilty for brutally murdering mother in 2021

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - On Thursday, Oct. 5, a jury found a Saginaw County man guilty of brutally murdering his mother in August of 2021.

On Aug. 7, 2021, deputies from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a wellness check at a home on Swan Creek Road in Fremont Township.

Investigators said that was where they discovered the body of 55-year-old Joyce Humpert lying in a ditch along the road.

She suffered blunt-force injuries and had died the night before during a domestic dispute according to investigators.

Police arrested her son, then 30-year-old Justin Humpert, on Aug. 10, 2021. He was arraigned on multiple murder charges.

Justin Humpert is accused of killing his mother in a rural area of Saginaw County. (source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)

Humpert’s brother, Jefferey Powell-Humpert said he wasn’t surprised.

“I knew my brother, and it’s not hard to believe he would do something like this. He had a mean bone in him, very mean one,” Powell-Humpert said.

Humpert is a man with a violent past. In 2017, he served time for stabbing a dog multiple times and was paroled in July of 2020. Before the murder, Humpert was facing a felonious assault charge from June 2021 and was out on bond.

Powell-Humpert said he knows every grisly detail that helped police piece together what happened because of home surveillance cameras.

“There was [a camera] right in front of the garage, set up towards the driveway, the road, and where her body was placed,” he said.

After two days in court more than two years later, a jury found Humpert guilty on seven charges: one count of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, murder, or strangulation.

Humpert first-degree murder conviction earns him life in prison without eligibility for parole.

He is scheduled back in court for sentencing on Dec. 4, 2023.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.