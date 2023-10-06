Kildee highlights legislation to make prescriptions more affordable

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee was in Flint on Friday to bring attention to legislation aimed at making life-saving medication more affordable.

Kildee was at the Greater Flint Health Coalition on Friday, Oct. 6 to talk about recent legislation that allows Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies -- for the first time ever -- to lower prescription drug prices.

“It also limits seniors’ out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs to $2,000 a year, and that’s for any drug they may take. So, for those with diabetes, it even goes further. Legislation that I wrote caps insulin costs at $35,” Kildee said.

Earlier this year, 10 drugs were targeted for price negotiations. They include medications commonly used to treat and prevent blood clots, diabetes, heart failure, blood cancers, and more.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.