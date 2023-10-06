Kildee highlights legislation to make prescriptions more affordable

Congressman Dan Kildee was in Flint on Friday to bring attention to legislation aimed at making life-saving medication more affordable.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Congressman Dan Kildee was in Flint on Friday to bring attention to legislation aimed at making life-saving medication more affordable.

Kildee was at the Greater Flint Health Coalition on Friday, Oct. 6 to talk about recent legislation that allows Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies -- for the first time ever -- to lower prescription drug prices.

“It also limits seniors’ out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs to $2,000 a year, and that’s for any drug they may take. So, for those with diabetes, it even goes further. Legislation that I wrote caps insulin costs at $35,” Kildee said.

Earlier this year, 10 drugs were targeted for price negotiations. They include medications commonly used to treat and prevent blood clots, diabetes, heart failure, blood cancers, and more.

Read next:
Michigan man growing marijuana worth millions won’t face major charges, court says
Michigan marijuana generic
Federal court holds former Edenville Dam owners responsible for 2020 failure
Nessel claims Boyce Hydro knew the Edenville Dam could fail if water levels in Wixom Lake were...
Saginaw police searching for suspect in bank robbery
Suspect in Saginaw bank robbery

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Generic police lights
Bay City, Saginaw residents arrested following high-speed chase in Traverse City
Crash on I-75
I-75 reopened after crash in Genesee Co.
Power outage as of 2 p.m.
Power outage reported in Gratiot Co.
McLaren Health Care reports ransomware attack

Latest News

Northwood University's Annual International Auto Show
Northwood University’s 60th International Auto Show begins
Friday was the first day for the free public viewing of the 60th annual Northwood University...
Northwood University's 60th International Auto Show begins
Congressman Dan Kildee was in Flint on Friday to bring attention to legislation aimed at making...
Kildee highlights legislation to make prescriptions more affordable
Chase Bank in Saginaw
Saginaw police searching for suspect in bank robbery