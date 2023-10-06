Local United Way helps UAW workers during strikes

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – As the UAW strikes continue, thousands of workers across the country are starting to feel the financial pinch, but a local United Way is stepping in to help those who are impacted.

The United Way of Genesee County has been handing out hundreds of personal care packages to those displaced by the UAW strike for both union and nonunion workers.

“We have single parents. We have people living paycheck to paycheck. We have people working at suppliers that may not be directly affiliated that then have to stop operation and close down shifts and really we need to support those families in this difficult time,” said Jamie Gaskin, the GEO of United Way of Genesee County.

To do that, they have partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. With help from striking union workers, they are handing out over 700 boxes per week, each weighing about 25 pounds filled with food and other basic necessities.

“So, there’s a roll of paper towels, some toiletries, and noodles and some canned foods,” Gaskin said.

He said he knows the length and the expanse of the strike are unknown, but they are prepared to help as long as it takes.

“We’ve been through this before,” he said. “We’ll continue just plugging away because that’s what we do. And we may see more people over the next few weeks impacted as possibly more and more facilities don’t have parts and so forth to operate. So, we’re really prepared to gear up over the next several weeks if necessary.”

Gaskin said they are working directly with the employers to distribute the boxes as well as the three big union halls in the Flint Area.

For more information, you can call United Way of Genesee County at 810-232-8121 or visit their website.

