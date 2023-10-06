No water at Coleman Jr/Sr High School, district closed Friday

Junior Senior High School in Coleman, Michigan.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLEMAN, Mich. (WNEM) - There will be no school for Coleman Community School students on Friday, Oct. 6, the district announced on social media.

The junior senior high school lost water at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, the district said. The cause of the loss of power was traced to a maintenance situation with a backflow system and a leak was found and quickly addressed by maintenance.

The main water supply to the entire building has been shut down until the issue is fully repaired. Some fixes will happen overnight and should be completed by late morning or early afternoon Friday, said the district.

Even though the junior senior high school building is closed, the district announced elementary school students will also stay home since the district would not be able to meet attendance requirements.

Picture Day at the junior senior high school will be rescheduled. Varsity football will still travel to Merrill for the game. Students who are taken to the ESA Special Education programs will still get transportation. Students involved with CTE programs can still attend if they choose and have transportation.

