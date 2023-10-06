Northwood University’s 60th International Auto Show begins

Friday was the first day for the free public viewing of the 60th annual Northwood University International Auto Show.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The Midland campus featured more than 500 cars and trucks on Friday, Oct. 6.

“We have high-end cars like the Hennessy Venom all the way down to your Toyota Corolla, so you’ll see a wide range of cars,” said Northwood student and aftermarket chair Miranda Prieur. “You’ll also see an aftermarket division that shows the parts that go on those cars as well as the specialty vehicles that shows boats, ATVs, all sorts of things.”

The show -- run completely by students – gives them the on-the-job experience to get their foot into the door of the auto industry.

“We have 51 weeks of planning, I like to call it, to this week,” said Northwood senior Sam Caldwell. “It starts every year, and we go through the summer, even when we’re on vacation and school’s ending. It takes a lot of effort from the E-board itself and the students. There’s captains, team members that are all completely students as well.”

The show will also feature multiple signature events, sports games, interactive booths, live music, and food trucks.

The auto show gala lasted until 6 p.m. on Friday night at the Midland Country Club.

The Northwood Auto Show will continue through the weekend. Click here to see a schedule of the planned events.

