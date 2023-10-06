Saginaw police searching for suspect in bank robbery

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw police are investigating a bank robbery that took place on Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Oct. 6 about 2:11 p.m., Saginaw police officers were dispatched to Chase Bank on Court Street on reports of a bank robbery, said Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez with the Saginaw Police Department.

Lopez said a male suspect fled the scene on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, adding officers searched the area with a K9 but were unable to locate the suspect.

Detectives are actively investigating this robbery and trying to locate witnesses, Lopez said.

Police released photos of the suspect.

Suspect in Saginaw bank robbery (Saginaw Police Department)

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about this incident, call Det. Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1762 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

