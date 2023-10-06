Sault Ste. Marie Police believe child sexual assault suspect may have out-of-state victims

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Following the arrest of a man for child sexual assault, the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department is seeking information about possible additional victims in other states.

The Sault Ste. Marie Department arrested Joshua James Harmon following an investigation that involved the sexual assault of a child, which included penetration.

Harmon was arraigned in Chippewa County District Court on Sept. 28. Chippewa County Prosecutor Robert Stratton said Harmon is charged with five felonies: four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13) and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a habitual third notice.

Officers also received information that Harmon has traveled through more than 40 states on foot and by bicycle, often with a yellow lab crossbreed dog.

Police believe he may have been in contact with other children. The police department is seeking information about potential victims in other states and is asking the community to share this information so it circulates nationally.

Anyone who may have additional information on Harmon is asked to contact Sault Ste. Marie Police Department Detective Kristin Autore at 906-632-5751 or by email at kautore@saultcity.com. You may also call the department’s main phone number 906-632-5744.

Because the investigation is ongoing, Sault Ste. Marie Police Chief Wesley Bierling said no further information about the case will be released at this time.

Harmon is scheduled to appear in district court again for a probable cause conference on Oct. 12 and a preliminary exam on Oct. 19 at 9:30 a.m.

