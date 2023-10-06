SVSU receives $1.06M grant for social work program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) has received a $1.06 million two-year federal grant to prepare more master’s-level social workers to treat children, adolescents, and young adults in Michigan’s rural communities.

The grant was awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, under the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training - Children, Adolescents, and Young Adult Program for Professionals (BHWET-CAY), SVSU said.

The grant’s applicant, SVSU professor of social work Catherine Macomber, will serve as the project director.

“I am very excited to receive this grant funding to support our goal to increase the number of social work practitioners trained to serve Michigan’s rural underserved populations, and to increase the diversity of the social work workforce in Michigan,” said Macomber. “This grant will also bring resources to our community partners, both current and future, to assist them in recruiting and retaining SVSU graduates who will come prepared to jump right into the workforce with an in-depth understanding of the needs of rural and underserved communities.”

The grant’s purpose is to expand access to mental health care for young people, SVSU said, adding it will use the grant funds to support a new project: “YouthWISE: Youth Work in Social Work Education – Growing Behavioral Health in Rural Michigan for Children, Adolescents and Young Adults.”

This project will increase the numbers, diversity, and skill of the graduates of SVSU’s Master of Social Work (MSW) program who are employed in rural and underserved settings in Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region, the northeast lower peninsula, and thumb.

“This grant and the important work it will support reflects the vision and mission of our college by engaging our MSW students in experiential learning and preparing a diverse community of professionals,” said Marcia Mastracci Dittmer, dean of SVSU’s College of Health & Human Service.

According to SVSU, YouthWISE will formalize and expand efforts to grow behavioral health services to rural and underserved areas in Michigan. The project will accomplish the following:

Establish more training opportunities for MSW students in community-based settings serving children, adolescents, and young adults by prioritizing settings in underserved and rural communities.

Increase the number of clinical supervisors for behavioral health professional trainees working with children, adolescents, and young adults.

Enhancing training opportunities for new and existing SVSU faculty and clinical supervisors focused on the behavioral health needs of children, adolescents, and young adults.

Help connect SVSU graduates with employment opportunities.

