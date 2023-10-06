SVSU receives $1.06M grant for social work program

The grant will prepare more master’s-level social workers to treat children, adolescents, and young adults in rural areas.
Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) has received a $1.06 million two-year federal grant to prepare more master’s-level social workers to treat children, adolescents, and young adults in Michigan’s rural communities.

The grant was awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, under the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training - Children, Adolescents, and Young Adult Program for Professionals (BHWET-CAY), SVSU said.

The grant’s applicant, SVSU professor of social work Catherine Macomber, will serve as the project director.

“I am very excited to receive this grant funding to support our goal to increase the number of social work practitioners trained to serve Michigan’s rural underserved populations, and to increase the diversity of the social work workforce in Michigan,” said Macomber. “This grant will also bring resources to our community partners, both current and future, to assist them in recruiting and retaining SVSU graduates who will come prepared to jump right into the workforce with an in-depth understanding of the needs of rural and underserved communities.”

The grant’s purpose is to expand access to mental health care for young people, SVSU said, adding it will use the grant funds to support a new project: “YouthWISE: Youth Work in Social Work Education – Growing Behavioral Health in Rural Michigan for Children, Adolescents and Young Adults.”

This project will increase the numbers, diversity, and skill of the graduates of SVSU’s Master of Social Work (MSW) program who are employed in rural and underserved settings in Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region, the northeast lower peninsula, and thumb.

“This grant and the important work it will support reflects the vision and mission of our college by engaging our MSW students in experiential learning and preparing a diverse community of professionals,” said Marcia Mastracci Dittmer, dean of SVSU’s College of Health & Human Service.

According to SVSU, YouthWISE will formalize and expand efforts to grow behavioral health services to rural and underserved areas in Michigan. The project will accomplish the following:

  • Establish more training opportunities for MSW students in community-based settings serving children, adolescents, and young adults by prioritizing settings in underserved and rural communities.
  • Increase the number of clinical supervisors for behavioral health professional trainees working with children, adolescents, and young adults.
  • Enhancing training opportunities for new and existing SVSU faculty and clinical supervisors focused on the behavioral health needs of children, adolescents, and young adults.
  • Help connect SVSU graduates with employment opportunities.
Read next:
Sault Ste. Marie Police believe child sexual assault suspect may have out-of-state victims
Joshua James Harmon was arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.
VAMC holding ceremony to dedicate new clinic to fallen soldier
Pfc. Justin T. Paton VA clinic
Clinton County man wins $2 million after buying Powerball ticket on a whim
‘Get to da choppa!’: MyFlight Tours offering fall color tours
MyFlight Tours will be using the James Clements Airport for fall color tours.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Generic police lights
Bay City, Saginaw residents arrested following high-speed chase in Traverse City
Crash on I-75
I-75 reopened after crash in Genesee Co.
Power outage as of 2 p.m.
Power outage reported in Gratiot Co.
McLaren Health Care reports ransomware attack

Latest News

FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel walks to her seat before the State of the State...
Michigan judge rules defendants accused in false elector scheme will not have charges dropped
Pfc. Justin T. Paton VA clinic
VAMC holding ceremony to dedicate new clinic to fallen soldier
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Oct. 6
Clinton County man wins $2 million after buying Powerball ticket on a whim