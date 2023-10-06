Tuscola County Pumpkin Festival returns to Caro

By Lauren Piesko
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - October is the month of pumpkins and there’s no better time to celebrate them than at the Tuscola County’s 42nd annual Pumpkin Festival.

The festival returns this week, wrapping up on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Highlights include live pumpkin carving demonstrations, a painted pumpkin contest and of course, plenty of pumpkin pie.

Board member and festival organizer, Marilyn Lockwood, chose this season’s theme. This year, they’re throwing it back to the 1950′s, with: “Rocking Around the Pumpkin Patch.”

“It’s wonderful to have all the towns and Tuscola county come together, you know, as one community just to put this - I mean, it’s great,” said Lockwood. “The kids love it and they can’t wait until the pumpkins come!”

The pumpkin festival is back for its 42nd year!
The festival wraps up Sunday with the Grand Parade on Main Street at 1:30 p.m.

For a full schedule of events, you can visit here.

