VAMC holding ceremony to dedicate new clinic to fallen soldier

By Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDIAN RIVER, Mich. (WNEM) - A new VA clinic for veterans is holding a dedication ceremony for its namesake, the late Private first class Justin T. Paton, who was killed in Iraq.

The Aldea E. Lutz VAMC is holding the Pfc. Justin T. Paton Department of Veteran Affairs Clinic Dedication Ceremony on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m., located at 5739 Highway M-68 in Indian River.

The new clinic was named after Paton, who was killed by sniper fire in Iraq in Feb. 2007 when he was 24-years-old. The VAMC said Paton was the unit leader of his Company and was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star for his selfless actions in his service to the nation.

“The ultimate sacrifice he paid will never be forgotten,” the VAMC said.

Pfc. Justin T. Paton VA clinic opened its doors for patient care on Sept. 12, and provides the following services:

  • Primary care
  • Lab
  • Psychiatry
  • Social work
  • Mobile shoe and brace clinic
  • Peer support
  • Comfort therapies (battlefield acupuncture, healing touch)
  • CVT clinics (audiology, anti-coagulation, infectious disease, med management, MOVE, nutrition)

“The veterans, who previously received their care from the Cheboygan clinic, now come to Indian River. We have gotten a lot of positive feedback from veterans and their families about the modernization and location of the clinic. They are also happy with the additional services that have been added,” stated Bill Merrill, Chief of Leasing Management. “We look forward to continued expansions and services to better meet the needs of our Veterans.”

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation community living center. It provides care to more than 40,126 veterans in a 35-county geographic area, ranging from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge.

Veterans can also receive care at one of the nine VA community based outpatient clinics located in Michigan. For more information, visit the VA’s website.

