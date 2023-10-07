Annual Covenant Kids Gala held in Saginaw

The Covenant Kids Gala was held Friday night to thank those helping to make life easier for mid-Michigan’s smallest patients.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
The gala was held at Horizon's Conference Center in Saginaw, thanking people who have donated to the Covenant Healthcare Foundation.

The gala was held at Horizon’s Conference Center in Saginaw, thanking people who have donated to the Covenant Healthcare Foundation.

Since 2010, Covenant Kids has raised more than $1 million to support the pediatric needs of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

President and CEO Beth Charlton said the money raised for Friday’s event will provide life-saving equipment.

“Tonight’s event has to do with what’s called a jet ventilator, a pediatric jet ventilator, which allows us to transport critically ill children either on an air ambulance – helicopter – or a ground ambulance on the ground with MMR,” Charlton said.

TV5′s David Custer and Meg McLeod served as Friday’s emcees for the annual event.

