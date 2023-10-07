Annual Covenant Kids Gala held in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Covenant Kids Gala was held Friday night to thank those helping to make life easier for mid-Michigan’s smallest patients.

The gala was held at Horizon’s Conference Center in Saginaw, thanking people who have donated to the Covenant Healthcare Foundation.

Since 2010, Covenant Kids has raised more than $1 million to support the pediatric needs of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

President and CEO Beth Charlton said the money raised for Friday’s event will provide life-saving equipment.

“Tonight’s event has to do with what’s called a jet ventilator, a pediatric jet ventilator, which allows us to transport critically ill children either on an air ambulance – helicopter – or a ground ambulance on the ground with MMR,” Charlton said.

TV5′s David Custer and Meg McLeod served as Friday’s emcees for the annual event.

