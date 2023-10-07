Cool with a few showers Saturday, cold tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Autumn certainly feels like its here to stay now with the cool, breezy conditions across Mid-Michigan this morning, not to mention the lake-effect showers moving through! Lake effect showers continue to move through all day today, though being the most likely in our northern and western counties. Periodic light showers will be possible for all of Mid-Michigan through the day, but only brief light showers are expected.

Mid-Michigan will maintain its wind conditions all day as winds from the west-northwest gradually turn to the northwest and gust between 25-30 mph. These winds will make it feel cooler and also continue to usher cooler air into Mid-Michigan, setting the stage for 30s tonight.

Temperatures have started out in the middle 40s for most of us this morning making for a chillier start, but as we make it into the afternoon we wont end up much warmer. High temperatures are only expected to reach the lower 50s. The same goes for Sunday afternoon as well -- high only reaching the lower-middle 50s. Sunday will start much cooler however, as we begin the day with overnight lows falling into the middle 30s!

