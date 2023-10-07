Flint installs audible crosswalks to aid people with visual impairments

The city of Flint announced three audible crosswalk devices have been installed on Saginaw Street at the Union, Kearsley, and First Street intersections.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
The city said the devices, called Audible Pedestrian Signal (APS) beacons, are designed to give blind or visually impaired pedestrians the same information that would be available to a sighted person while crossing the street.

Members of the Flint and Genesee chapter of the National Federation of the Blind brought the idea to Mayor Sheldon Neeley, the city said, adding Neeley was immediately receptive.

Chapter President Sheila Fulmore said the group advocated for the importance of including visually impaired people in making downtown Flint more accessible.

“The importance of it is phenomenal and tremendous because we live in a city that celebrates all of the residents, and we should include all of the things that help the residents,” Fulmore said.

The city said the APS beacons announce the street name and the walk sign, counting down loudly and clearly for pedestrians to cross.

“This is everyone’s downtown,” Neeley said. “All residents of this community deserve to be able to access this space safely, move freely, and enjoy our community. I’m proud to support accessibility to improve quality of life in the city of Flint. I am confident that this accommodation will increase participation in downtown activities and commerce. One of our major goals is to attract and retain residents, and accessibility is key as we look to grow Flint’s population.”

According to the city of Flint, three more APS beacons will be installed at Second, Third, and Fourth Streets in the coming weeks.

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation gave the city of Flint a $72,000 grant to fund the six APS beacons, the city said.

