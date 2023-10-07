‘Long live the Trojans’: Saginaw High celebrates last homecoming game

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw High School held a tailgate on Friday night, coming together for the school’s last homecoming before it combines with Arthur Hill to become Saginaw United.

From 1984 all the way to 2022, class after graduating class at Saginaw High School came together to celebrate the high school’s last homecoming.

The school is set to close at the end of the year and combine with Arthur Hill to become Saginaw United.

“What better way to go out with a bang? Just get all the alumni to come out and say, ‘Hey, celebrate the legacy.’ It’s not going to be shut down, but you know, it’s just the closing of our school, so we all just want to come together and show the love we have for Saginaw High School,” said Kim Hamilton, a Saginaw High alumnus who graduated in 1988.

Hamilton organized Friday night’s tailgate, which even brought past homecoming queens back to their stomping grounds, showing how impactful the school has been for some over the years.

“This event is so powerful to me because we understand that the school is closing as far as Saginaw High School Trojans,” said Sandra Jackson-Allen, the Saginaw High Homecoming Queen of 1984. “I understand that it’s being combined and it’s going to be great things happening. We thank God for that, but the memory will always live in my heart.”

Proud of the turnout, the idea of making this a new Saginaw tradition was high on Hamilton’s mind.

“We have four major things that happen in this city. We have the Gospel Fest, we have the Black Arts Festival, we have the kickball game, and now we got this,” he said. “This is four positive things that came out of Saginaw, and it’s letting people know that Saginaw still can do it.”

Hamilton wants people to remember that Trojan pride will forever stand strong.

“People got to realize that Saginaw High School legacy, it might be closed, but the legacy and the pride that we have for Saginaw High is not gone,” he said.

“I’m just thankful to be healthy and well, to be at this event,” Jackson-Allen said. “Long live the Trojans.”

Saginaw High School played Grand Blanc during Friday’s game.

