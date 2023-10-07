Midland library to hold used book sale

By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – The city of Midland was Friends of the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library will be holding its Fall Used Book sale next week.

The city said Friends of the Library members can start shopping on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. before sales open to the public, adding memberships can be obtained and renewed before the sale or at the door on Oct. 13.

The sale will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the city said, adding shoppers can fill a bag with books for just $5.

The city said funds from the library’s used book sales provide vital funding for its services, programs, and events.

Grace A. Dow Memorial Library is located at 1710 W. St. Andrews Road.

