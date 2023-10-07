MSP: Vassar man arrested for possession, distribution of child porn

By Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) – A Vassar man was arrested for possession and distribution of child porn, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

On Friday, Oct. 6, the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced the arrest of 37-year-old Dale Victor Duncan of Vassar for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, and using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP said an investigation was started when police learned Duncan was using the internet to view child porn, which led to police seizing digital evidence from Duncan’s home.

According to MSP, Duncan was incarcerated at the Tuscola County Jail on unrelated charges, and he was arraigned on the new charges on Oct. 4.

Duncan was charged with the following:

  • Five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material
  • Five counts of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material
  • Ten counts of possession of child sexually abusive material
  • Twenty counts of using a computer to commit a crime

MSP is encouraging parents and guardians to speak to their children about how to use the internet safely. You can find resources about safe internet use from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children or from the MSP ICAC Task Force.

Any tips regarding possible child sexual exploitation can be reported to this tip line.

