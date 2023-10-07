Northwood University Highlights Women in the Automotive Industry at International Auto Show

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The 60th annual Northwood University International Auto Show is back this weekend.

Free public viewing kicked off Friday, with the Midland campus featuring more than 500 cars and trucks.

Saturday highlighted women in the automotive industry, with a special roundtable. The meeting featured 10 prominent women in the auto industry, like Tammy Horner, a Northwood University alumna who now serves as senior director of CDK Global.

“Coming back as part of my company to encourage these young women, is just something that I look forward to doing every year,” said Horner. “It’s just an awesome opportunity to give back to a school that I love.”

She said the biggest thing they’re teaching students is networking.

“You’ve got to connect with people,” said Horner. “There are so many connections that Northwood gives to these young women, take every opportunity you can to meet, to network and to get out there.”

Many students who just completed their first internships in the automotive industry, are hungry to learn more from the women who stood in their shoes.

“I worked for Cox Automotive this summer, I interned down in Atlanta, moved down there beginning of May and I was a project management intern for Vin Solutions,” said Katrina Ness, a student at Northwood University. “It’s an amazing experience to hear from impressive CEOs and executive women that come to this and it’s just amazing to get advice from them and hear how their experience and their stories have implemented their futures.”

The auto show runs until Oct. 8th. For a map and schedule of events, click here.

