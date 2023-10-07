Private cemetery in Lansing under fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Mid-Michigan residents say the state of where they laid their loved ones to rest, is making their heartache worse. A mausoleum at DeepDale Memorial Gardens is old and crumbling, with extensive water damage in some areas.

The company that owns the property says they are repairing the damages.

With five loved ones at a plot in DeepDale Memorial Gardens, Jamie Burgess has been trying to lay to rest her cremated brother for three months. She says she’s been met with high costs and poor communication, leading to even bigger frustrations in their time of grief.

“I wasn’t getting anybody to take my call, I wasn’t getting anybody to return my call. After 18 days, my brother and I drove here so that we could talk to someone,” said Burgess.

The company that owns the graveyard declined an interview but told News 10 they are currently in the process of assessing damages. They say with a brand new leadership team, a roofing company will be at the site next week.

A bit late for Burgess, who says staff is aware these problems have been impacting her family for years.

“I said (to the company) well, I can tell you what I’ve read online. Says that you take people’s money and that you don’t follow through with it.” said Burgess, “That mausoleum is just beyond ridiculous.”

The company that owns this property tells News 10 that the mausoleum is about 100 years old and that most contractors in the area don’t have experience dealing with the material, making it hard to find the proper people to assess and fix the damage.

“My biggest complaint is my mom very well could die before she sees her son placed in something that her family has owned since, 1977. My mother asks me about it every day, she has dementia and she’s had a stroke,” said Burgess

Burgess says the wrong name was etched into her nephew’s bench three years ago, a mistake that has yet to be corrected. Her family has 6 more spots in their plot, making her fearful but determined to turn things around.

“Go elsewhere. We don’t have a choice. Our only choice is either divide where our family members are or go after (the company),” said Burgess

Riddled with potholes, covered headstones, and overgrown bushes, Burgess says she would just like to see the cemetery restored to the dignified final resting place that it once was.

The company says the mausoleum has been closed temporarily until it is deemed safe for visitors.

Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs tells News 10, that any complaints regarding upkeep and maintenance at private cemeteries can be filed with the township.

