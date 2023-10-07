Saginaw hosts the Kitchener for early-season rematch

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit will host the Kitchener Rangers for the second time this season on Saturday, October 6th, at the Dow Event Center. The Spirit look to avenge an opening night loss to the Rangers, 4-3 back on September 29th.

Tonight’s Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

It’s Robotics Night at the Dow Event Center, presented by Hemlock Semiconducter. Numerous schools from around the region will have their robotics projects on display in the Budweiser Red Room prior to the game.

Last Time:

Saginaw grabbed their first win of the season on September 30th with a 2-1 win against the Sarnia Sting in their home opener. Joey Willis and Jacob Cloutier scored their first goals of the season, with Hunter Haight, Calem Mangone, Valentin Zhugin, and Luke McNamara each finishing with an assist. Andrew Oke started for the Spirit, saving 24 of 25 shots in his first win of the season.

Kitchener lost 5-2 on October 6th to the Owen Sound Attack, dropping their first game of the season. Matthew Sop and Hunter Brzustewicz scored for the Rangers, netting their first goals of the season. Carson Cambell and Tomáš Hamara walked away with assists for their first points on the season. Jackson Parsons started for the Rangers, saving 18 of 22 shots in his first-season loss.

Season Series:

Saginaw and Kitchener met just last week at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, where the Rangers started their season with a 4-3 win over the Spirit. Michael Misa recorded two power-play goals less than two minutes into the game, and Hunter Haight added a goal for Saginaw. Zayne Parekh assisted on both of Misa’s goals, and Andrew Oke started for Saginaw, stopping 25 of 29 shots. Mitchell Martin, Kyle Morey, Matthew Andonvoski, and Antonino Pugliese all had goals for the Rangers, with Martin also adding an assist. Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons stopped 31 of 34 in his first game of the season.

Players to Watch:

Hunter Haight leads the spirit in points with three and is followed by goal leader Micheal Misa, who scored both on the powerplay. Zayne Parekh, Hunter Haight, and Calem Mangone each share the team lead in assists with two. Matyas Sapovaliv has gone 33/46 in the face-off dot for a 71.7% face-off percentage (FO%). Andrew Oke currently leads the team in goals against average (GAA) and save percentage (SV%) with 2.55 and .907 respectively.

Kitchener’s Adrian Misaljevic is tied for the OHL point lead with seven and is second in goals with three. Hunter Brzustewicz is currently tied for third in assists with five. Mitchell Martin currently leads the league in penalty minutes with 14, and Matthew Andonovksi is first in the OHL in plus/minus at +7. Their leader in goaltending is Jackson Parsons, sporting a 1.50 goals-against average (GAA) and a .952 save percentage (SV%), both of which are third in the league.

Saginaw currently has four (4) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Joey Willis (Nashville), Matyas Sapovliv (Vegas), Hunter Haight (Minnesota), and Braden Haché (Florida)

Kitchener currently has four (4) players drafted into the National Hockey League (NHL), including Carson Rehkopf (Seattle), Hunter Brzustewicz (Vancouver), Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa), and Thomáš Hamara (Ottawa).

