Cool Sunday with more sunshine

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Clear skies this morning as set to remain mostly on the clear side through the day today which should help out some with the cooler temperatures and brisk northwest breeze expected through the day. Expect some clouds to develop this afternoon, but overall conditions will stay a mix of a few passing clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures will warm only into the lower 50s this afternoon are starting the morning in the 30s and 40s. With the continued brisk wind of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, we will likely feel an impact from the wind chill this afternoon. It should feel like the middle-upper 40s for much of the day today.

The lake effect rain showers activity from yesterday had subsided a bit today, thus keeping us mostly dry. I say mostly dry here because an isolated shower cant be necessarily ruled out -- though I do expect dry conditions today.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Low temperatures today will vary between the lower 40s and middle 30s -- all depending on how clear the skies remain overnight. Clouds will gradually attempt to filter in through the overnight period eventually leading to cloud conditions Monday, but this clouding-over process will take some time. As such, areas with clear skies the longest will be allowed to cool off more, potentially down into the middle 30s.

Wind calm down a bit overnight and conditions should remain dry.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

High temperatures Monday will be very similar to the last two days -- in the lower 50s and even upper 40s (up north). Clouds will fill back in Monday eventually giving way to what should be a mostly cloudy sky. A few rain showers may be possible, generally later into the evening.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.