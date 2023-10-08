DNR to host hearing regarding dogs on state-managed land

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a public hearing regarding proposed language updates to a rule governing the use of leashed dogs on state-managed land under the DNR’s control.

The hearing will be held in Lansing Thursday, Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m. inside the Hutchinson Conference Room of Constitution Hall at 525 W. Allegan St.

The proposed amendment the hearing is over will bring the rule into alignment with its original intent and reduce confusion for land users and law enforcement personnel, the DNR said.

Draft rule changes include:

Updating the terminology – “state owned land” – to “land under the control of the department.”

Clarifying that dogs in an area designated as leash-free do not need to be leashed.

Providing consistency regarding leash requirements across all land under control of the department

Clarifying that dogs being used in the following situations, as approved by the DNR, do not need to be leashed: Hunting. Field trials. While being trained for hunting purposes.



The DNR said visitors should arrive at the east entrance of Constitution Hall and tell the security guard they are attending the public hearing in the Hutchinson Conference Room.

Anyone unable to attend the hearing but interested in providing input is encouraged to send comments via email to RostM@Michigan.gov or in writing to: Department of Natural Resources, Legislative and Legal Affairs Office, ATTN: Legal Policy Specialist, PO Box 30028, Lansing, MI 48909-7528.

All public feedback will be accepted through 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

