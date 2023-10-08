MSP investigating homicide in Saginaw

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police(WTVG)
By George Castle
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Detectives with the Michigan State Police Saginaw Major Case Unit are investigating a homicide.

It was reported at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, inside a residence on South Michigan near Perry Street, state police said.

Police were called to the residence by family who said they had not heard from their uncle. Upon arrival, the body of a 65-year-old man was discovered.

There are no suspects in custody.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives are asking anyone with information call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

