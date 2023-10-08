The Spirit light up the lamp at home against the Rangers winning 8-2

Hunter Haight picks up a hat trick while Calem Mangone and Zayne Parekh combine for seven total assists
By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit were back at home at the Dow Event Center as they hosted the Kitchener Rangers in a Western Conference matchup.

1st period, Saginaw trails 1-0. Valentin Zhugin has just one defender to beat. Zhugin is in on net and he scores. His first goal of the season, and the Spirit tie us up at 1-1.

Saginaw now with a power play chance. Zayne Parekh fires a shot. That one’s saved but the puck is still live and Matyas Sapovaliv finishes it for the Power Play Goal. The Spirit take the lead 2-1.

Over to the 2nd period. Calem Mangone with a great pass to Hunter Haight wide open in front of the net and he gets the goal. Hunter Haight got a hat trick tonight, Mangone had one goal and three assists, and Zayne Parekh had four assists.

The Spirit cruise to a big 8-2 victory.

