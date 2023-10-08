Stouffer’s is selling an Advent calendar filled with frozen dinners

Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.
Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.(Stouffer's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Companies are getting more and more creative with their Advent calendars every holiday season.

Stouffer’s has announced its first ever Advent calendar, the “Comfort Calendar.”

The Advent calendar contains frozen food meals.

Products inside the Advent calendar include Stouffer’s classic favorites like a family size macaroni and cheese, family size lasagna with meat and sauce, and Bowl-Fulls chicken bacon ranch bowl.

Additional sides will also be included.

The calendar costs $40.

The first batch of calendars sold out after becoming available on Monday. More will be available via monthly drops throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Friday Night Lights
Vote for the TV5 Game of the Week
Chase Bank in Saginaw
Saginaw police searching for suspect in bank robbery
Saginaw High celebrates last homecoming game
‘Long live the Trojans’: Saginaw High celebrates last homecoming game
Looking ahead: Historical first snowfall dates

Latest News

Michigan State Police
MSP investigating homicide in Saginaw
FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
Two wounded in shooting on Bowie State University campus in Maryland
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel