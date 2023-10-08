SVSU keeps the game close in 1st half, but falls to Ferris State

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Valley has had a tough start of the season playing 5 playoff teams from last year in their first 6 game.

Today would be the best team of them all, against the #1 team in the country and the winners of the last 2 national championships, Ferris State.

SVSU has given the Bulldogs a fit in their previous two game... losing by a combined 7 points.

It was not a good start for the Cardinals though. Second offensive play for Ferris State, Mylik Mitchell goes deep down field to Xavier Wade who hits the pylon while going in for the 41-yard touchdown. Bulldogs up 7-0.

2nd quarter, Ferris up 14-0, Cardinals Terrance Brown bounces to the outside and it’s clear sailing from their as he scores a 14-yards score to cut into the lead.

Later in the quarter, Mike O’Horo throws a quick pass to Brown, he breaks a arm tackle and sneaks into the endzone and SVSU ties it up at 14.

But Ferris would march down the field and Mitchell would go deep again and find Tyrese Hunt-Thompson right in front of us for the 40-yard touchdown to take a 21-14 lead into half.

3rd quarter, O’Horo looks for Derrick Hilton Jr. down the middle and look at this one-handed grab! Incredible play for the 1st down.

But Ferris would put it away here, Mitchell connects with Wade for his 3rd touchdown of the game. This one from 28-yards out.

As SVSU give the top team in the country a fight... but suffer a 38-17 loss.

“It was a hard fought game,” said Ryan Brady, SVSU head coach. “Disappointed with the outcome. Got to give a lot of credit to Ferris State. They made the plays when they needed to. I thought we fought hard and gave ourselves a chance there. They have a great team and we have to learn from our mistakes. We’re young and you can obviously see wind conditions here today. Those played a huge factor and Ferris did a good job taking advantage of that when they could.”

