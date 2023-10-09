Clinton County officials looking for missing 3-year-old with special needs

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) and Clinton County deputies are looking for a kid with special needs who went missing.

On social media, Clinton County officials said they are searching for a 3-year-old special needs boy who was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray and blue shorts, and no shoes. He has long curly black hair.

Officials are searching in the area of Bauer and Clark Road in Watertown Township in Clinton County.

People are advised to check their sheds, and outbuildings, or areas of shelter. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is overwhelmed with volunteers and asks that civilians do not look for the child after dark.

Anyone with information or who comes in contact with the child is advised to contact Clinton County 911.

