Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced

It will be the first time the Spartans and Wolverines meet for a night game at Spartan Stadium in the legendary rivalry.
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The kick-off time for the Michigan v. Michigan State football game has been announced. The in-state rivals will meet under the lights of Spartan Stadium on Oct. 21 for a 7:30 p.m. start and can be seen on WILX. It will be the first time the Spartans (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) and Wolverines (6-0, 3-0) meet for a night game at Spartan Stadium in the legendary rivalry.

The announcement was made on Monday after some rumblings the nighttime game would be bumped for a highly-anticipated Penn State v. Ohio State matchup. Penn State is currently ranked 6th while Ohio State is ranked 2nd. That game will air on Fox.

This will be the first meeting since the Spartans and Wolverines were involved in an incident in the tunnel of Michigan Stadium after Michigan’s 29-7 win over the Spartans. That incident resulted in several players being suspended, and then charged.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
MSP investigating homicide in Saginaw
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
DNR to host hearing regarding dogs on state-managed land
A homeowner in Arizona reportedly shot a would-be burglar during an attempted break-in.
Homeowner shoots, kills would-be burglar during attempted break-in, police say
Looking ahead: Historical first snowfall dates

Latest News

Friday Night Lights
High school football rankings and schedules
Detroit Red Wings
NHL teams on the rise after missing playoffs: Penguins, Predators, Senators, Sabres and Red Wings
The Detroit Lions have so far lived up to the preseason hype. Today, they hosted a winless...
Detroit Lions dominate Panthers, improve to 4-1 this season
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions dominate Panthers, improve to 4-1 this season