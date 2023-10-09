GM makes another offer to UAW as negotiations continue

(Lowell Rose)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motors (GM) handed in another offer to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union Monday in an effort to come to an agreement.

This comes after UAW president Shawn Fain’s announcement on Friday when GM agreed to place its electric battery manufacturing under the national master agreement just before the live stream started on Friday.

Here is what GM is offering:

For most employees

  • 20 percent increase over life of agreement with 10 percent increase Year 1. Almost all UAW represented employees at GM will make $39.24/hour or ~$82,000/year in base wages by end of agreement
  • Reinstatement of COLA for team members at max wages starting Year 2
  • Healthcare: no change to premiums for world-class healthcare
  • Juneteenth, two weeks of paid parental leave and up to five weeks of vacation

For temporary and in-progression employees

  • In-progression steps cut in half to two years
  • All active full-time temps with one year of employment will be immediately converted to Step 1 in-progression employees upon ratification
  • Temporary team member wages to $20/hour

Retirement security

  • Company contribution increased from 6.4 percent to 8 percent of wages for active in-progression employees
  • Company contribution for healthcare in retirement increased from $1 to $1.25 per hour worked for active in-progression employees
  • $1,000 payment to active traditional employees’ defines contribution plan

Previous coverage on UAW strike:

