GM shares its sixth, latest offer to UAW

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - As the UAW’s strike against the Big Three enters its fourth week, General Motors (GM) is sharing its sixth and latest offer to the union.

Most employees will receive a 20 percent wage increase over the life of the agreement, with a 10 percent increase in the first year.

Additionally, by the end of the agreement, all UAW employees at the automaker will make a little over $39 per hour, which is $82,000 per year in base wages.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) would be reinstated for members at max wages starting in year two. They will receive two weeks of paid parental leave, up to five weeks of vacation, and will have the day of Juneteenth off.

Temporary employees would also see some changes. They would have wages increased to $20 per hour and after one year will be converted to Step 1 in-progression employees immediately if ratified.

Regarding retirement security, GM’s contribution would increase from 6.4 percent to 8 percent of wages for active in-progression employees. It would also add contribution for healthcare in retirement increased from $1 to a $1.25 per hour for active in-progression workers.

Lastly, a $1,000 payment would be made to the defined contribution plan of active traditional employees.

On Friday, Oct. 6, UAW President Shawn Fain did not extend the strike to any new plants, saying they had made significant progress with GM.

Each automaker has made several counteroffers, but none of those have been accepted.

General Motors also agreed to place its new Electric Vehicle Battery plants under its national contract with the UAW.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.