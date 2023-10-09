Heart of Saginaw gets new building following summer fire

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An organization that’s served thousands of inner-city youths and their families has a new building after a fire.

A fire left the Heart of Saginaw’s home a total loss back in June.

Related: Heart of Saginaw severely damaged in fire

However, that didn’t stop volunteers from working out of a garage and truck to bring food and other items to community members in need. The Heart of Saginaw’s new building will help establish its base again and will serve as a food pantry.

“It’s a great thing we got the building back over here because we’re looking for bigger and better things coming down the road for us,” said co-founder Tom Thiel. “You know, God says, ‘Hey, I put you there, I’ll provide for you there,’ and he has done every provision that we needed so far being down here.”

Electricity and heat still need to be added before the building is ready to go, which is in about two weeks.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.