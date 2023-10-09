Heart of Saginaw gets new building following summer fire

An organization that's served thousands of inner-city youths and their families has a new building after a fire.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
A fire left the Heart of Saginaw’s home a total loss back in June.

However, that didn’t stop volunteers from working out of a garage and truck to bring food and other items to community members in need. The Heart of Saginaw’s new building will help establish its base again and will serve as a food pantry.

“It’s a great thing we got the building back over here because we’re looking for bigger and better things coming down the road for us,” said co-founder Tom Thiel. “You know, God says, ‘Hey, I put you there, I’ll provide for you there,’ and he has done every provision that we needed so far being down here.”

Electricity and heat still need to be added before the building is ready to go, which is in about two weeks.

