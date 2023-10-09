Detroit Lions dominate Panthers, improve to 4-1 this season

By Mark Pearson
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Detroit Lions have so far lived up to the preseason hype. Today, they hosted a winless Carolina Panthers squad.

The Lions dominated from start to finish on both sides of the football. The defense forced three turnovers, two interceptions and forced a fumble.

On all three occasions, the offense capitalized and scored touchdowns during the following drive. Jared Goff went 20-28 for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

David Montgomery continued his solid play. He had 19 carries for 109 yards and one touchdown.

With Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs both out, Goff spread the ball around. Seven different Lions players caught two passes or more.

The Lions set a new franchise record. This is the 14th straight game that Detroit has put up 20 points or more.

Detroit led 28-10 at halftime and ended up defeating the Panthers, 42-24.

The Lions will look to carry their momentum into next Sunday when Detroit will play at Tampa Bay.

