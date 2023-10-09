Michigan AG asks public service commission to investigate DTE

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the Michigan Public Service Commission to investigate DTE’s billing practices.

The Attorney’s General’s Office claims the utility company automatically enrolls its customers into its electric billing program without asking for permission first.

By doing this, Nessel said it could pose a financial hardship to customers who don’t know about the program and aren’t checking their email accounts for bills they expect to come in the mail.

In a statement, DTE said it plans on working with the Attorney General’s Office to address questions about its electric billing program.

