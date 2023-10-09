Michigan man arrested for selling drugs out of motel he lived in with his children, police say

GRAND TRAVERSE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Mancelona man was arrested and is facing charges for possession with intent to deliver various drugs and child neglect/endangerment.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said on Sunday, Oct. 8 after 9 p.m., it launched an investigation into a 35-year-old Mancelona man after receiving an anonymous tip he was using and selling drugs in the presence of his children at the Goodwill Inn in Garfield Township.

The investigators had enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant at the motel, MSP said.

While conducting the search, investigators found his children living in substandard conditions, MSP said, adding dried and fresh blood was found in numerous locations, and an uncapped needle and broken knife blade were found in the kitchen.

Investigators found an open cigarette carton in the bathroom containing trace quantities of heroin, MSP said, adding they also observed several notifications on the suspect’s phone from individuals seeking drugs for purchase.

In the master bedroom, investigators found an assortment of drugs and paraphernalia including a small digital scale, three more syringes, needle caps, a folding knife, Narcan, and packaging materials, according to MSP.

Michigan State Police troopers seized drugs, syringes, and equipment used for distributing narcotics in a motel room occupied by a man and his four children. (MSP)

After the search, investigators interviewed a witness who admitted to buying drugs from the suspect two weeks earlier, MSP said.

MSP said the children were present at the time the search warrant was executed and they were turned over to a family member.

The suspect had an outstanding warrant for his arrest from Grand Traverse County for a prior possession of methamphetamine and another arrest warrant out of Big Rapids, MSP said, adding he was also on felony probation from a previous drug case and a verbal detainer was placed on him after his probation officer was made aware of the investigation.

The suspect was lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

The man will be arraigned for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver Suboxone, maintaining a drug house, and four counts child neglect/endangerment.

