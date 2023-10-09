Monday, Oct. 9, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning and happy Monday! We start a new week by looking at five stories to know today.

1. Pharmacy employees at some U.S. Walgreens stores, including pharmacists, technicians and support staff, plan a walkout between Monday and Wednesday. The walkout is in response to what pharmacy employees call burdensome prescription and vaccination expectations placed on pharmacists, a report said.

2. In a letter to Mack parent company, Volvo Trucks, 73 percent of workers voted against the deal Sunday. The UAW represents about 4,000 Mack workers in three states. Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal on Oct. 1. The deal included a 19% pay raise over the life of the contract with 10% upon ratification and more.

3. A mid-Michigan fire department will be getting first responders to an emergency before an ambulance service arrives. Residents in Flushing are being promised a quicker response to medical emergencies. On Monday, Oct. 9, the fire department will begin its paramedic non-transport emergency medical services. If a patient needs to be taken to the hospital, they will be transported in an ambulance.

4. Two informational meetings are planned for Bentley High School’s latest bond. The upcoming $8.4 million bond issue will be on the Nov. 7 ballot. The first meeting is at 11 a.m. and the second meeting is at 7 p.m. in the Bentley High School Media Center, 1150 N. Belsay Rd. The proposal is designed to fund improvements at all Bentley Community Schools’ facilities.

5. The City of Saginaw will celebrate Indigenous People’s Day today with a ceremony at Ojibway Island. On the north end of the island, the city will unveil a new Native American Land Acknowledgement Marker. It honors the the Native American inhabitants who first populated the area. There’ll be a pow wow and dance presentation by the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. It kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

