New Ojibway Island landmark honors Native American history

Communities across mid-Michigan are celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Communities across mid-Michigan are celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Saginaw honored its history on Ojibway Island by unveiling a new Native American Land Acknowledgement Marker.

The landmark honors the Native American inhabitants who first populated this region.

Landmark on Ojibway Island
Landmark on Ojibway Island(WNEM)

“Acknowledge our people’s homeland. The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe enjoys territories from Oscoda down to Romulus. No one speaks of the history of the Native American people,” said Frank J. Cloutier, a tribal council representative of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe.

The ceremony also included a traditional song and dance.

Guests were also invited to the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum for a reception highlighting the museum’s newest exhibit about the tribe.

National Indigenous Peoples’ Day falls on the same day as Columbus Day as a way to honor the people already living in the country when Christopher Columbus landed in 1492.

