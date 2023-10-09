Parvo temporary closes Genesee Co. Animal Control

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Animal Control announced it will be closed once again due to a positive case of parvo.

On Monday, Oct. 9, the shelter announced it has another positive case of parvo and will be closed until Tuesday, Oct. 17 while the building is deep cleaned to ensure the safety of its animals.

This is the sixth time Genesee County Animal Control has closed due to parvo since May.

According to Genesee County Animal Control, it has had a huge influx of strays over the past few months and parvo has been worse than usual this year

“We take every precaution possible to try to prevent this situation from happening, but unfortunately, with higher intake numbers comes a higher chance of deadly disease spreading,” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

If anyone has any questions, contact the shelter’s front desk at 810-732-1660 ext. 3 or dispatch for animal welfare concerns at ext. 2.

The shelter said it will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at noon and continue its Bissell Empty the Shelter event, which runs through Oct. 28.

“Please show us grace during this difficult time as our team comes together to try to save our positive parvo dog as well as prevent any other dogs from getting sick,” the shelter said. “We will continue to get through this one day at a time.”

