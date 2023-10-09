Pup still searching for his ‘fur’ever home after staying in shelter for about 2 years

(Shiawassee County Humane Society)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) -This dog is still searching for his forever home after living in a shelter for about two years in total.

Sirius first arrived at the Shiawassee Humane Society in July 2021—he was about ten months old at the time. He was originally surrendered due to his high energy. He was adopted but then returned to the shelter in May 2022 because the no owner could not take care of him over summer break. He has been at the shelter ever since.

Since he’s been at the shelter for so long, the humane society is unsure how he is around kids. He previously lived with a child, but that was nearly two years ago. The shelter recommends those interested in meeting Sirius bring all family members to meet him to ensure he is a good match for everyone.

“While our staff and volunteers are dedicated to the health and well-being of all the animals here, the shelter is a stressful place for any animal to be, especially a dog with lots of energy,” said Liz Kowal, the executive director of Shiawassee Humane Society. You can see the stress in the dogs as you walk through the kennels. Barrier frustration is high, so the behavior you see in the kennel is not necessarily what you will see in the home.”

Interested in meeting Sirius? Apply on the Shiawassee Humane Society’s website.

