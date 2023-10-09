A Silent Winner? Michigan could let lottery winners stay anonymous

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Winning doesn’t often come with a downside. However, winning a multi-state lottery game like Powerball or the Mega Millions comes with unwanted public attention. It’s a chance that lottery players like Anthony Warner say, even with the risk he’s willing to play.

“I’m not like an everyday player, I’m a when it gets big, I buy a little bit more than I should in hopes to win.”

A house bill that was introduced earlier this year would allow Michigan winners of multi-state lottery games to remain anonymous. Jake Harris of the Michigan Lottery says winners are announced because games are publicly funded.

“It’s an important thing for the public to know that real people are winning these life-changing prizes,” said Harris.

Michigan would become the 11th state to allow anonymous winners if the bill is passed. Bryan Hooper says safety from scams and other threats could be a big factor in the bill.

“You run the risk of people coming after you for fraud or even like a kidnapping. If you can just kind of take your money and be able to help your family and friends and not have every crazy person in the world coming after you for it, it would be a lot better for the winners,” said Hopper.

Harris says the lottery is all about transparency and real winners prove that. Although other states allow winners to remain anonymous when playing multi-state lottery games, Harris says players in Michigan have options.

“If they would prefer to play games that allow them to have that anonymity. They can play games that are offered just within Michigan. And there are still great prizes to be had on those games,” said Harris.

“If they [other states] can do it, I’m sure we can do it. People still play in those states, don’t they?” asked Hooper.

The House bill will still allow winners to come forward if they choose. The bill is still in committee waiting to be voted on which is expected Tuesday morning before being sent to the entire house. An option to remain anonymous currently exists for people who win more than $10,000. However, people who win multi-state lotteries like Mega Millions are Powerball do not have that option. The Michigan lottery contributes to the School Aid Fund and has raised more than a billion dollars annually over the past 4-years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.