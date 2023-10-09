Staying cool & brisk to start the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The first half of this week will hold on to cool, brisk conditions like we just had over the weekend. There are several chances of showers to track this week too. The first half of the week will have non-significant, light showers. By the end of this week though, we are tracking the potential for a strong low pressure system that brings plenty of rainfall, possibly several inches over a span of a few days. To see the rain potential by then, go to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Today

As you head out the door this morning you’ll want to have your layers! You may even want to start your car a couple minutes early. At the bus stops we’ll have wind chills in the lower to middle 30s. High temperatures today only get up to 52 degrees with a breezy west wind at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. With the wind factored in, we’ll actually keep wind chills in the 40s for the entire afternoon.

Clouds will continue to move back in through the morning with mostly cloudy to overcast skies to hang on for the rest of the day. This will bring some showers from the north too. We expect just lighter, lake-enhanced showers for the northern half of our viewing area late this afternoon and evening. Into the early parts of the night, isolated showers will be possible near Flint.

Tonight

Isolated showers will remain possible tonight with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 42 degrees. The wind will remain westerly but slacken up just slightly with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Bus stops on Tuesday morning are likely to have some damp conditions, though actual rainfall will be more sparse.

Tuesday

Scattered showers will pick up in coverage again on Tuesday, but mostly in the afternoon. Scattered, light showers are expected again with clouds also staying quite stubborn. Rain totals through the day are likely only to be around 0.10″, so accumulations still won’t be very significant. If you have anything to do outdoors, know that there will be a few showers to dodge.

Highs will only reach up to 50 degrees and with a west wind from 10 to 15 mph, wind chills will also stay in the 40s. Tuesday night will have lows falling to around 41 degrees.

