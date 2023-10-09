Staying cool, with more showers Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s hard to believe one week ago, we were 30+ degrees warmer than we are right now.

But if you’ve lived in the state of Michigan long enough, you know that this isn’t close to being unheard of during this time of year. We expect this cool stretch to continue for several more days, and looking long term, it doesn’t appear that there are any significant warm ups on the horizon.

In addition, lake-effect rain showers look to continue, and for those who were spared today, you may not be spared tomorrow.

This Evening & Overnight

While many around the Tri-Cities and southward have seen a fair amount of sunshine today mixed in with occasional clouds, we do expect mostly cloudy skies to gradually take over overnight, and some of the showers that have been in our northern zones most of the day, will likely start moving southward into the night, too.

That being said, with the loss of the heat of the day, we’ll likely see the coverage of showers diminish from this evening, with more of a widely scattered to isolated coverage overnight.

Lows will drop to the 30s and 40s tonight. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Temperatures are expected to fall from the 50s this afternoon into the 30s and 40s tonight. Winds will remain active, but less than this afternoon, around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts gradually diminishing overnight. Winds will be highest near the lakeshore overnight.

Tuesday

A few showers are possible on Tuesday morning. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Mostly cloudy skies and occasional lake-effect showers are expected on Tuesday, with the best chance for showers likely coming during the afternoon and early evening hours. Showers are possible on Tuesday morning, but should be more isolated than the second half of the day.

Scattered showers are expected on Tuesday, with the most in the afternoon and early evening. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

With the clouds and showers being more common tomorrow, those who saw sunshine today will likely see highs cool off tomorrow a few degrees, with a mixture of 40s and 50s still expected. Winds will remain around 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the west northwest, with gusts near 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Another cool day is expected on Tuesday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Showers should gradually fade into Tuesday night as we move in between systems, and high pressure briefly takes over. Skies may not clear completely, but we should see at least some breakup of the clouds, allowing for some sun on Wednesday. However, that will keep overnight lows in the chilly 30s and 40s.

Rainfall amounts through Tuesday night are expected to be generally 0.25″ or less.

