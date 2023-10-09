War in Israel hitting close to home for some Michiganders

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Even though the conflict between Israel and Hamas is 6,000 miles away, the bloodshed hits too close to home for many in mid-Michigan.

“The country is still in turmoil and reeling from this unbelievable, ruthless attack,” said Yisroel Weingarten, the director of the Chabad House of Eastern Michigan.

He reacted to the unprecedented aggression of Hamas against Israel that took place over the weekend.

Now, Israel is at war with the Palestinian militant group. Hundreds have already died, and thousands more have been wounded in the conflict.

Closer to home, Weingarten said he feels compassion for Israel.

“I can’t tell you how many people stopped me and say you know, ‘Our love, our support for Israel,’” Weingarten said. “People from all walks of religious life or non-religious life. People are very concerned about what we’ve been seeing and hearing for the last three days.”

Weingarten said people can support Israel by remembering that we’re all connected. He would like everyone to perform a good deed in honor of Israel. Weingarten also wants to remind people to pray for Israel.

He’s praying for Israeli hostages to be brought back healthy and safe, send healing to those that are injured, comfort to families that have lost loved ones, and that’s not all.

“Please God, be with the brave Israeli Defense Force soldiers to deliver success and total victory into their hands as they battle this evil, this ruthless evil,” he said.

He said he’s also praying for Hamas, that God awakens them and they follow a different path in life.

“There’s many beautiful, kind people all over the Middle East, and this is not the path that they have to choose. So, we hope and pray that God intercedes and awakens everybody to a peaceful, healthy, and tranquil ending,” Weingarten said.

About 300,000 Israeli Defense Force reservists have been called into action.

As of Monday evening, Oct. 9, the U.S. state department officials said at least nine Americans were killed in the attacks in Israel. Hamas claims it is holding more than 100 people hostage, both civilians and army officers.

The invaders also attacked an all-night music festival, where Israeli rescuers say they found at least 260 people dead. Israel claims to have attacked 130 Hamas targets in Gaza since the invasion, and promises to cut off food, fuel, and electricity to the region ahead of a possible ground invasion.

Iran, which supports Hamas, denies any involvement.

Israel’s military says it has retaken control of all the communities around the Gaza strip.

The U.S. ordered the Ford Carrier Strike Group to sail to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel. The USS Gerald R. Ford is the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier.

