City of Flint: City council violates charter for second time

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Council has violated the charter of Flint by breaking quorum during its Special Affairs Meeting on Monday, the city of Flint said.

According to the city, the council must hold a regular meeting on the second Monday of the month as required by the Flint City Charter and the Rules Governing Meetings of the Flint City Council.

On Monday, Oct. 9, Flint City Council held a Special Affairs Meeting, which the city said broke quorum as not every council member attended the meeting - meaning the council failed to hold the meeting.

“This charter violation has real consequences for our community,” the city said. “Flint residents stand to lose out on $4.3 million grant-funded recycling and trash carts if the council does not approve the extension of Priority Waste’s contract to manage the new cart program this month.”

On Monday night, the city council sent back the resolution with Priority Waste to its Finance Committee.

The city said this is the second charter violation of the city council, the first was failing to pass the city’s budget on time.

“This level of dysfunction has made it difficult to move the city of Flint forward,” the city said. “Flint residents deserve stability and respect for the community’s time in conducting public meetings. Instead, the city council continues to recklessly squander time and resources that should be dedicated to improving quality of life for Flint residents.”

Additionally, the city council failed to allocate $30 million in ARPA funds to enhance city services for Flint residents on Monday.

Council members on Monday did propose an amendment to their ARPA-specific resolutions, hoping to move all ARPA-related resolutions to a specific planned ARPA-focused meeting, but that motion failed.

