Flint City Council holds meeting over ARPA funds

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Trae Harris and WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint City Council held its Special Affairs Committee meeting on Monday, Oct. 9.

Flint City Council was having a hard time finding things to agree on while trying to figure out the best use for their ARPA funds at a special meeting on Monday night.

“We didn’t move them forward. We didn’t pass them on,” said Councilman Eric Mays.

The first two resolutions on the agenda were looking to bring money to Flint’s Rx Kids program and Latinx Tech Center, but both failed due to a lack of clarity as the city council would like to know more about how decisions are being made when divvying out the funds.

“Until we get the details and until we can allocate that money and what we think is equitable for all citizens in certain categories, we’ve put them back to committee,” Mays said.

Some council members referred to the whole situation as the “ARPA mess” and said they believe more communication between the council and the mayor’s office is needed to get the funds allocated.

“We don’t know all the details,” Mays said. “They’re being proposed by the mayor and his administration, but we are the final call.”

Some on the council have concerns as to why certain organizations were approved for funding and others were not, and they would like to see those funds focused on the residents and home improvements.

Mays would like to up the home improvement allocation to $20 million from its current $5 million allocation.

“That seems to be the most interesting category for the residents and the requests have exceeded the amount allocated,” Mays said.

Council members on Monday did propose an amendment to their ARPA-specific resolutions, hoping to move all ARPA-related resolutions to a specific planned ARPA-focused meeting, but that motion failed.

Read next:
A Silent Winner? Michigan could let lottery winners stay anonymous
Generic Lottery Ticket
Heart of Saginaw gets new building following summer fire
Heart of Saginaw's new building
‘Be careful’: Father opens up about daughter’s impending deployment to Israel
Flo Low is a lieutenant with the Israel Defense Forces.
GM shares its sixth, latest offer to UAW
UAW strike

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police
MSP investigating homicide in Saginaw
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
DNR to host hearing regarding dogs on state-managed land
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced
GM makes another offer to UAW as negotiations continue

Latest News

POLICE: 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs still missing after hours of searching
Heart of Saginaw's new building
Heart of Saginaw gets new building following summer fire
An organization that's served thousands of inner-city youths and their families has a new...
Heart of Saginaw gets new building following fire
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Oct. 9