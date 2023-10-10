Flint City Council holds meeting over ARPA funds

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – Flint City Council held its Special Affairs Committee meeting on Monday, Oct. 9.

Flint City Council was having a hard time finding things to agree on while trying to figure out the best use for their ARPA funds at a special meeting on Monday night.

“We didn’t move them forward. We didn’t pass them on,” said Councilman Eric Mays.

The first two resolutions on the agenda were looking to bring money to Flint’s Rx Kids program and Latinx Tech Center, but both failed due to a lack of clarity as the city council would like to know more about how decisions are being made when divvying out the funds.

“Until we get the details and until we can allocate that money and what we think is equitable for all citizens in certain categories, we’ve put them back to committee,” Mays said.

Some council members referred to the whole situation as the “ARPA mess” and said they believe more communication between the council and the mayor’s office is needed to get the funds allocated.

“We don’t know all the details,” Mays said. “They’re being proposed by the mayor and his administration, but we are the final call.”

Some on the council have concerns as to why certain organizations were approved for funding and others were not, and they would like to see those funds focused on the residents and home improvements.

Mays would like to up the home improvement allocation to $20 million from its current $5 million allocation.

“That seems to be the most interesting category for the residents and the requests have exceeded the amount allocated,” Mays said.

Council members on Monday did propose an amendment to their ARPA-specific resolutions, hoping to move all ARPA-related resolutions to a specific planned ARPA-focused meeting, but that motion failed.

