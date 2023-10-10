Flint Powers wins “Battle of the Chargers” against Midland Dow to close out soccer regular season

As both teams get ready for the playoffs, Flint Powers gets a big 2-1 victory to finish 12-4-4 in the regular season
By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Powers Catholic is set to open the postseason this Wednesday. Tonight they closed out the high school soccer regular season taking on Midland Dow.

This game would get off to a hot start. 1st half, Gage Haynes makes a perfect through pass to Brady Lendzion. He’s got a straight path towards the keeper and he buries it in the back of the net. Powers takes a 1-0 lead.

Over to the 2nd half. Dow with a big chance here. Justin Alade cuts back inside, fires one and Armando Lopez III makes an incredible save to keep Dow off the scoreboard.

Now Powers with it and Brady Lendzion this time takes left-footed shot and he scores. Brady once again scores for Powers to go up 2-0.

Just under 10 minutes to go, Dow not backing down. David Folkenroth has it on the right wing. He finds Micah Dahn in the box who takes a quick shot and he scores.

Midland Dow brings it within 1 but they’re unable to even it up as Flint Powers gets the big win 2-1.

