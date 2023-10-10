Free radon testing kits available for Saginaw Co. residents

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw County residents can get free radon testing kits until Oct. 31.

The Saginaw County Health Department (SCHD) is offering free testing kits to residents and is encouraging everyone to test their homes ahead of the upcoming heating season.

Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among smokers, according to EPA estimates, SCHD said, adding it’s responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year.

According to the SCHD, the only way to know if a home has an elevated radon level is to test for it.

“Because radon is invisible and can’t be smelled, it’s easy to ignore. It doesn’t cause headaches, nausea, fatigue, skin rashes, or other warning symptoms, yet extended exposure to elevated levels may increase your risk of lung cancer, a generally fatal disease,” said Chris Klawuhn, RS, MSA, director of Environmental Health Services at SCHD.

Radon occurs naturally in soil and rock but since it is a gas, it can move upward through the soil and enter buildings through cracks and openings in the foundation floor or walls, SCHD said. Typical entry points include floor/wall joints, sump openings, crawlspaces, cracks in the floor, and other penetrations caused by plumbing, wiring, or ductwork.

Outdoors, it is diluted by the atmosphere but indoors, it tends to be more concentrated and can accumulate to unhealthy levels, according to the SCHD.

“Taking action to reduce your exposure to this tasteless, odorless, colorless, radioactive gas is important,” Klawuhn said. “Get a kit and, if elevated radon levels are detected, confirm measurements with additional testing and then take action to reduce the levels in your home.”

Usually, the DIY test kits distributed by the health department are available for $10, which includes postage back to an out-of-state lab, as well as fees for analysis and reporting back to homeowners.

Free kits are available through the end of October in Room 101 at SCHD, located at 1600 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw. They are also available at the Rehmann Health Center in Chesaning by calling (989) 845-3911.

For more information, call SCHD Environmental Health Services at 989-758-3686 or visit its website.

